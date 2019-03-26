Drama, Comedy Collide with “Sweeney Todd” at NorShor Theatre

The Production is Showing at the NorShor Theatre March 27 - April 14

DULUTH, Minn. – The musical thriller “Sweeny Todd” is coming to life at the historic NorShor Theatre in downtown Duluth March 27 – April 14.

Sweeney Todd tells the story of a vengeful barber and his twisted partnership with the outrageous Mrs. Lovett who comes up with a devilish plot to add a special ingredient to a recipe that has all of London dying for their pies.

Sweeney takes off on a deliciously chilling rampage to right the wrongs of so many years ago.

The production is showing Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

An ASL-interpreted performance is set for Thursday, April 4.

Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets today.