Duluth Jersey Mike’s is Raising Money for Local Charity

100% of proceeds will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Minnesota Chapter.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jersey Mike’s in Duluth is inviting everyone to come out on Wednesday to support their efforts to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Minnesota Chapter

All profits from subs, catered meals, and even bags chips sold will be donated.

The money raised will not only help the charity, but also support a local teen who is now in remission.

The owner of Jersey Mike’s says he was more than willing to help.

“when someone is inflicted with anything whether it is a physical disease or a mental disease, it really kind of brings it home. Its not just that person, its everyone that loves them and that’s around them. That where I really saw an impact.”

In addition, 21 Jersey Mike’s locations in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area will also support the charity.

Jersey Mike’s is located at 905 W. Central Entrance and will be open from 10 am to 9 pm tomorrow.