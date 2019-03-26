Duluth Salvation Army Looks to Surpass $18,000 FoodShare Goal

March Minnesota FoodShare is the Largest Food Drive in the State, Helping Restock Over 300 Food Shelves in the State

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Salvation Army food shelf and hot lunch programs provided more than 81,000 meals to those in need last year.

It’s a large number that couldn’t be reached without the generosity and kindness of community members in the Northland.

March Minnesota FoodShare is the largest food drive in the state, helping restock over 300 food shelves in Minnesota.

Food and money given to the Duluth Salvation Army’s food shelf in March is proportionally matched thanks to Minnesota Foodshare’s March Campaign.

A Minnesota man recently shared his Salvation Army food shelf experience in a letter:

“I was laid off from a professional management job. My wife and I took a hard look at our budget and reduced our expenses as much as we could. I took a transition job at a hardware store to supplement my unemployment. We started coming to your food shelf regularly. Through it, my family had a variety of good foods to eat, and we were able to balance our monthly budget.”

“Lack of food is a very real need. In our area about one family in ten will utilize a food shelf at least once during the year, and about half the meals served through our food shelf go to children. Lack of food is a problem we can solve. Providing food can help a family over a tough spot and can often open up opportunities to long-term success.” said Captain Teri Ellison, officer at the Duluth Salvation Army. “Cash and food donations in March are multiplied thanks to the MN FoodShare match. We’re grateful for such a good start, but we still need help!”

Donations can be made online, over the phone or in person.

Donations by mail should be sent to 215 South 27th Avenue West, Duluth, MN 55806.

Credit card donations are available by phone at 218-722-7934.

Click here to donate online and learn more about March FoodShare Month.