Minnesota Girls, Wisconsin Boys Pick Up Wins at DAYBA Border Battle

Romano Gym was home to the 11th annual DAYBA Border Battle Game.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the 11th annual DAYBA Border Battle, the Minnesota girls and Wisconsin boys split the doubleheader at Romano Gym.

The Minnesota girls got the win 95-56. Pequot Lakes’ Olivia Lane was named the Mike Gerber Border Battle MVP. In the boys game, Wisconsin ran away with the win 132-84. The game MVP award went to Superior’s Mason Ackley.