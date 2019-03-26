Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Upholds Enbridge Line 3 Approval

The is the Third Time MPUC has Upheld Their Decision

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission reaffirmed on Tuesday its decision to uphold its approval of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline replacement project in Minnesota.

Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration appealed a state regulatory panel’s approval of Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota last December.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce said Friday that the Public Utilities Commission ignored experts who said the project isn’t needed.

At the hearing, PUC Commissioner, Governor Dayton appointee, and former DFL Senator Katie Sieben blasted the move by the Department of Commerce to challenge the certificate of need.

“We agree with Commissioner Sieben that it is nonsensical to ask the PUC to ignore the fact Line 3 is an aging pipeline, ignore the fact that pipelines are safer than trains, and ignore that there are agreements in place with two key tribal communities. It’s time for Governor Walz to move on, accept this decision, and allow the Line 3 project to move forward,” Daudt concluded.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan also released a statement regarding the PUC’s unanimous decision on the Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline:

“Despite best efforts by Governor Walz and radical environmentalists to halt the replacement of the Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline, today the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) unanimously voted to deny the petition by Walz’s Administration requesting them to reconsider the certificate of need. This sound decision is what is best for Minnesota, leading to millions in revenue, thousands of jobs and increased safety for our state. It is time for Walz to stop with the political games and do what is best for the State of Minnesota by allowing Enbridge to move forward.”

This is the third time the MPUC has upheld their decision to approve the Line 3 Certificate of Need decision.