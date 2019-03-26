Ski Trails Holding Up Despite Warm Up

DULUTH, Minn. – Warmer temperatures are on the way for the Northland, but in the meantime it’s not stopping some people from continuing to enjoy the ski trails.

Staff at Hartley Nature Center tells us the ski trail is holding up despite the warm up.

Although there are a few low spots along the way, many people are still showing up to rent skis ready to hit the trail.

“If you are like me, I hate when winter ends. I ski until there is almost nothing left on the trails. This time of year it is cool to ski because it’s not so cold,” said Education Director Tiffany Smith.

Hartley staff say call to check the conditions before heading out.

They are also asking walkers to stay off the ski trail until the end of the season.