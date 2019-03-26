Spirit Mountain Community Day

Spirit Mountain kicked off their 'community days' event today that goes until Thursday

DULUTH, Minn.- Despite a lack of snow on lawns in Duluth, Spirit Mountain is still open for business, and is giving out daily deals.

The sun was shining on the slopes still full of snow. Families soaked in what’s almost the end of the skiing and snowboarding season.

It was all part of Spirit Mountain’s Community days through Thursday that offers discounts and a limited amount of giveaways like free lift tickets and rentals.

Jon Regenold, Action Sports Manager said “it’s really good to be able to open up and have community days and just celebrate what we have going on up here”.

This Saturday, Spirit Mountain is hosting it’s ‘SMASH’ event with all types of activities and chances to win free season passes.