DTA Routes Could Be Changed

Routes 20, 21, and 22 would be affected by the proposed changes

DULUTH, Minn. – Changes could be coming to DTA bus routes in Duluth because of low ridership.

A new proposal would affect three of the city’s bus routes.

Route 21 from Lakeside to UMD and the Miller Hill Mall would be discontinued.

Route 20 from Downtown to United Healthcare and the Airpark would be reduced from six daily round trips to four one way trips.

Route 22 from Lincoln Park to Lakeside would no longer go east of 26th Avenue East and would no longer go to Lincoln Park.

“It’s not necessarily the volume sometimes, it’s the importance of the trip in terms of having service in an area or not having service at all,” said DTA General Manager Phil Pumphrey. “Those are important things for us to consider.”

The public comment period on the proposed route changes ended Wednesday.

The board will now vote on whether to make the changes official.