Duluth and Superior Suing Opioid Manufacturers and Distributors

The mayors of both cities said they have two major reasons for joining the lawsuit: to recover monetary damages and injunctive relief.

NORTHLAND – The cities of Duluth and Superior are both filing lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Injunctive relief will force drug companies to stop doing the things which led to creating the epidemic.

The cities are hiring an outside law firm at no up front cost to help with the legal proceedings.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine believes the opioid companies knew what they were doing.

“They knew they were as harmful as they are and they knew they would have these catastrophic effects on our communities and cause irreparable harm in both cost in dealing with this crisis and in human lives so we’re going to sue them,” said Mayor Paine.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said the opioid crisis has not only impacted the city through first responders and their use of Narcan but has also affected libraries and park systems.

She believes this legal action could be a turning point in the epidemic.

“This is an example of how I think we can shift it and by putting our name and our stake in that litigation it really is sending a signal to the pharmaceutical companies that on the local level we have had enough,” said Mayor Larson.

Duluth and Superior will be joining with other cities all over the country in the litigation that could take years to get through the court system.

Both mayors did stress that the cities are victims and the companies need to be held accountable no matter how long that might take.