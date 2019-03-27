Duluth Public Schools Superintendent Will Not Return After Contract Ends in 2020

Bill Gronseth has spent more than 20 years serving the Duluth school district, including his current tenure.

DULUTH, Minn. – After seven years working as the Duluth Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth has announced to the School Board he will not renew his contract once it expires in 2020.

He believes it the right time to step aside for new leadership to move the district in another direction.

During his tenure, Superintendent Gronseth says he is proud of many accomplishments, such as incorporating second languages in school curriculums and completing the long range facilities plan.

He is optimistic the new change of leadership for the district will be a positive thing.

“A transition in leadership is really an exciting time for a school district. Not only is it a time to celebrate what we have accomplished over the last seven years, but it is that time to as a community look forward to what we want the next steps to be and who is the person that should be leading that work,” said Superintendent Gronseth.

With a little more than a year left of his contract, the school board is looking forward to continuing to achieve goals the superintendent has helped to shape.

“We have fifteen months of working with Gronseth and tapping in to his skills and his leadership. There are many initiatives happening right now in the district. we will continue to move forward under bill’s leadership,” said School Board Chair Rosie Loeffler-Kemp.

School board members says they are hopeful to attract qualified candidates to fill this important role.

They are looking for someone with experience working in a district the size of Duluth and someone who understands the importance of community relationships.

The superintendent says it’s still early and hasn’t had time to decide what his future plans are after leaving the job.