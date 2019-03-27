Free Training to Help Eliminate Stigma Around Mental Illness

Studies show about one in five adults in the U.S. experience mental illness every year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland Healthy Minds Coalition offered free training to employers in the area, at the public safety building in Duluth, to attempt to eliminate the stigma around mental health.

The “Make It Ok” campaign is designed to get people more comfortable talking about mental illness.

Attendees at the training learned basic ways to understand and how to deal with someone suffering from a mental illness.

“We will go over things like what you should say and what you shouldn’t say to someone. if they for example, i am really struggling today instead of saying oh that will pass or just get over it. Offer more encouraging words to them or offering up empathy,” said Wellness Coordinator Stephanie Cotton.

Last year the Northland Healthy Minds Coalition worked with more than forty organizations to help implement the “Make It Ok” campaign, at several businesses in the Northland.