Hottest Tech Gadgets for Summer Travel

Verizon Wireless Solutions Specialist Chad Fajkus Stops by FOX 21 Local News with the Best Summer Tech Gadgets

DULUTH, Minn. – With spring officially here to stay, many of us have the itch to get outdoors or maybe even do a little traveling to places we’ve missed over the winter.

Verizon Wireless Solutions Specialist Chad Fajkus stopped by FOX 21 Local News to show off the hottest summer tech gadgets of 2019.

• Tile or Samsung SmartThings Tracker – If you have a problem keeping track of your things while on the go, simply place one of these devices in your suitcase or wallet to keep an eye on your belongings, even when they’re not in sight.

• Google Pixel 3 – Spend more time taking in those special vacation moments with the Google Pixel 3’s best-in-class camera and wide-angle selfie to ensure a perfect photo every time. If you’re traveling overseas, just say, “hey Google, be my French interpreter,” and it’ll translate for you in real-time.

• JBL Flip 4 – If you’re headed to the beach, bring along some tunes to keep the entire family entertained. The JBL Flip 4 speaker offers superior sound quality and up to 12 hours of battery to keep the party going. With a durable, splash-proof exterior, the device can even withstand being submerged in water.

• JBL Kids Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones – Keep family harmony during long car rides with these brightly colored wireless headphones, allowing your kids to listen to their own music (and avoid arguing with each other). No need to worry about them hurting young ears, as the highest they can be cranked is 85db.

• Canary View – This inexpensive device keeps an eye on your home while you’re away, and is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa. The home monitoring solution will alert you to motion, provides a live HD look into your home and even allows you to speak two way should you have a neighbor checking in on your pets.