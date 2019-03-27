Lake Superior College Hosts Career and Transfer Day

Today they especially focused on recruiting future college graduates.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College hosted a career and transfer day Wednesday for students, professionals, and the public.

More than 60 companies attended the event and recruiters also had a presence at the event, and say sometimes people enlist when they’re not quite sure what field they’d like to enter.

“We are the smallest branch, and don’t get a lot of exposure in this area so we come out here and get information out there to people who might not know what they want to do or need help to get where they want to be,” said Sgt. Jacob Schmidt, a Marine Corps recruiter.

Ten colleges also attended today’s fair to speak to students about transfer opportunities.