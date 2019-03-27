Mayor Larson Announces Re-Election Campaign

She spoke about her time in office so far and how she plans to take Duluth into the future.

DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Emily Larson held a news conference Wednesday to announce her re-election campaign.

Transparancey in the city government has been a main staple of her tenure and she says that will not be changing.

“Every single day when we answer questions or make a plan in our office it always starts with what our values are, how we will be exerting our values in this decision, in this process,” said Larson.

The mayor said she’s proud her administration has exceeded a big goal of gas emission reductions in the city, and plans to continue that commitment.

Larson also outlined other issues she is looking forward to tackling such as affordable housing.

“It is a crisis. On any given night 600 people in Duluth have no home and hundreds more worry if they’ll have one next week. It’s unacceptable and we are morally obligated to figure this out,” said Larson.

Other points the mayor touched on for her re-election campaign were jobs and economic deveolopment, roads and sewers, and increased climate change prevention.

Larson will be giving her State of the City address on April 15, 2019 at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School.