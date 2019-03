Update: Mayor Larson to Make Announcement About 2019 Mayoral Race

UPDATE: Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced Wednesday afternoon that she is running for re-election in the 2019 Mayoral race.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson is announcing her intentions for the 2019 Mayoral race today at 12:00 p.m.

She will be joined at the press conference by her husband and their two children on the steps of City Hall.