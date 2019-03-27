Quick Start Will Be Key for Bulldogs Hockey

The UMD men's hockey team are looking to jump out early against Bowling Green.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team captured the NCHC championship this past weekend, but it wasn’t without a bit of tension including a first period that was less than ideal for the Bulldogs.

Now the focus going into this week will be getting off to a good start, something the Bulldogs did really well last season and early on this season. And with a team they are unfamiliar with in Bowling Green, UMD does not want to give the Falcons any chance to get ahead in their semi–final game this weekend.

“It’s huge to get off to a good start. Hopefully we can get the first one. We’re going to take it one game at a time like we did last year. I think it will be important to try and get that first goal and get that lead because with the defense that we have and the confidence that we have in our goaltending, we can hold any lead. So that’s going to be the message going forward,” said team captain Parker Mackay.

“Bowling Green might take penalties so our power play has to be sharp. Obviously our killers need to keep doing what they’re doing. To me, it’s our starts right now. We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to be prepared and come out of the gate with four or five good shifts to try and get a lead and get some momentum going,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.