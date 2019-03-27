Time Arc Theatre to Host Performances of “The Golden Age of Radio”

Time Arc Theatre is Bringing Back to Life the 1940s Era of Radio

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Time Arc Theatre is set to bring live theater performances to the Empire Block for two weekends starting Thursday, March 28.

The Superior-based theatre production is set to take audiences back to the Golden Age of Radio.

Audience members will be brought back to the 1940s era radio hits of “Fibber McGee and Molly,” “My Favorite Husband,” “The Bickersons,” “The Thin Man,” “The Maltese Falcon” and “The Shadow.”

Cast members Emily Dahl and Don Johnson stopped by FOX 21 Local News Wednesday morning to chat about the upcoming performances.

The performances will begin March 28 at 6:00 p.m. with a reception at Empire Coffee followed by the show at 7:00 p.m.

Other showings are planned at 7:00 p.m. March 29 – 30 and April 5 – 6 as well as at 2:00 p.m. March 31 and April 7.

The Empire Block is located at 1202 Tower Avenue in Superior.

Click here to purchase tickets today.