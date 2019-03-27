UWS Students Learn About Careers in Oncology

Students met with professionals at Essentia Health

DULUTH, Minn. – UWS biology students learned about cancer-related careers from specialists at Essentia Health.

Doctors say there is always a high demand for specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

The students met one-on-one with twelve professionals who gave them a personal account of opportunities in their field.

“I know the students are going to be excited and inspired and truly that helps us retain our excitement and our inspiration for what we do every day,” said Dr. Andrea Watson, a pediatric oncologist.

“I’m going to be this thing one day but you don’t even really know what a day in the life of it is, whereas these people can tell you,” said UWS student Shannon Champeau.

Each student met with several specialists, learning about many career options in one day.