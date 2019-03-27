Woman Stabbed Outside of a Home on East Sixth Street

Suspect has been arrested and held at St. Louis County Jail.

DULUTH, Minn. – a 25-year-old woman is recovering after being stabbed outside of a home on 600 block of East Sixth Street.

Around 8 pm last night, Duluth police responded to a call of a fight outside the home.

That’s where they found the victim suffering from non life threatening injuries.

She has since been treated by an area hospital.

Authorities also tell us a 29–year–old female was arrested and taken to St. Louis County Jail.