2020 Hopeful Amy Klobuchar Pitches Major Infrastructure Plan

(AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is proposing an infrastructure plan she says will provide $1 trillion to fix roads and bridges, protect against flooding and rebuild schools and other projects.

The plan announced Thursday is the first policy proposal from the Minnesota senator since she joined the 2020 race.

Klobuchar’s campaign says her plan would leverage $650 billion in federal funding and provides clear funding sources. Those include $400 billion from raising the corporate tax rate to 25 percent. The rate was cut from 35 percent to 21 percent in President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax bill.

Klobuchar will discuss the plan Friday and Saturday in Iowa, where she’ll visit communities struggling with flooding and a lack of clean drinking water.

Klobuchar has criticized Trump for not passing a promised infrastructure plan.