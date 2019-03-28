Chisholm School District, Teachers Reach Agreement on Contracts
CHISHOLM, Minn. – According to a recent release from Education Minnesota, the Chisholm School District and the teachers were able to reach a resolution on all of their outstanding issues Thursday.
The agreement was reached during mediation with the Bureau of Mediation Services.
Education Minnesota says details on the agreement will be released after both parties bring it to their respective members for ratification.
The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 8.