Continuing the Conversation About Aquatic Invasive Species

DULUTH, Minn. – Aquatic invasive species are organisms that can cause harm to ecosystems outside of their natural habitat.

St. Louis County is hoping to continue the conversation to protect local waters…

Local lake associations and St. Louis County discussed funding priorities, strategies, and risks of aquatic invasive species for a new updated prevention plan.

They also determined what projects are working and other ways to improve.

As the species continue to grow and invade ecosystems, officials are hoping the plan will help inform people as the boating season is set to begin.

“If people are educated and have the same experience, and have the same knowledge about this issue and where they should expect inspect in their boat and how the boat should be cleaned. The local rules we do have, that consistency is vital to prevent it. It really only takes one boat, ” said Senior Planner Michael Scharenbroich.

Officials recommend inspecting and removing any visible aquatic species and debris from boats as well as flushing motors can help prevent the spread of the species.

Larger vessels which spend longer periods in the water are suggested to coat the ship with eco–friendly paint to help deter the species.

Also, at the end of a trip boaters are recommended to dispose of unwanted bait.

Anyone interested in getting involved can reach out to a local lake association or click here for more information.