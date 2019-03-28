Curling Club Forced to Close Early

DULUTH, Minn.- Tonight, a major ice failure at the DECC has ended the season early for the Duluth Curling Club.

An announcement on the club’s Facebook page says “all games are cancelled but the meeting and banquet will go on tomorrow night”

As for the ice, the DECC’s ice maker, tells us a part malfunctioned with the oil pump causing the compressors to shut down.

Keith Sauber, Ice Maker at the DECC said “I’m not sure what exactly what the plans are, but I’m assuming that curling stops now and what is what is”.

The ice maker says a complete melt down like this one has never happened before.