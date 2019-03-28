Esko Native Amy Robnik Joob Debuts “Model Behavior”

Esko Native Amy Robnik Joob has Lived a Life of Modeling and is now the Author of "Model Behavior"

DULUTH, Minn. – Esko native Amy Robnik Joob is a model, athlete, and motivational speaker looking to share her story of unexpected success in a world of entertainment and wealth.

Her new book, “Model Behavior,” is meant to encourage and mentor other young people who feel led to pursue careers in modeling and acting.

The book also aims to assure them that if you have a dream, with hard work and faith, you can see it come true.

“I believe the keys to my success in the modeling industry included a combination of appearance, talent, personality and professionalism and a relentless hold to my values of faith, integrity and putting others first,” said Joob.

Joob’s book is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and through her publisher Redemption Press.

Joob will be hosting a book signing event Friday, March 29 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Gordy’s Warming House in Cloquet.

She will then make appearances at Common Grounds Coffee Shop in Cloquet Saturday, March 30 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

On Sunday, March 31, Joob will be at Journey Christian Church in Cloquet at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (She will also be at the same location Saturday, March 30 at 6:00 p.m.).

Click here to learn more about Amy Robnik Joob.