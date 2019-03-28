Get Taste Buds Ready For Taste at Fitger’s

DULUTH, Minn. – Get those taste buds ready. The annual taste at Figer’s event is happening to raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank…

Guests can stop by and sample some signature appetizers and entrees from thirty of the finest restaurants from the Northland.

For the last 25 years this event has helped fight hunger and as the need continues to grow Fitger’s is honored to give back.

“It feels great. it feels like all of our hard work is worth it,” said Mall Manager Tami Tanski-Sherman.

“Obviously Fitger’s is for profit, but we also have to give back. We do whatever we can to help non profits,” Sherman continues.

Taste at Fitger’s goes tomorrow from 6 to 9 p–m…

Tickets are forty five dollars.

Click here for more information.