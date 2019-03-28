Harlem Globetrotters Bring Fun to AMSOIL Arena

The Globetrotters returned to Duluth Thursday night for their Fan Powered World Tour.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Harlem Globetrotters were in town Thursday as part of their Fan Powered World Tour. The Globetrotters hosted their Magic Pass event before playing in their game against Washington.

While they’re proud of the performance they do on the court, they’re also proud of the work they do off the court in the community.

“We go to a lot of different elementary schools and we have anti–bullying programs that we put on. And that’s basically to just try and plant that seed into a child really young to stop the bullying because it’s become an epidemic for kids and we feel like it’s not fair to our kids. Not only that but we go to hospitals and community centers. That’s why I’m so proud to be a Harlem Globetrotter,” Globetrotter TNT said.