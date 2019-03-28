St. Louis County K-9 Kilo to Retire After More Than Seven Years of Service

DULUTH, Minn. – After more than seven years with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Kilo will be retiring from the force.

K-9 Kilo, a German Shepherd who specializes in narcotics detection and searching for suspect evidence will retire this weekend at the age of 9 to transition to a full time family pet.

The sheriff’s office says Kilo will be staying with his longtime partner, Sgt. Brandon Silgjord.

Kilo began his work in October 2011 and has an impressive list of accomplishments including:

Deployments: 291

Criminal apprehensions: 37

Narcotics/cash seizures: $30,000

Training hours: 1,100+

Public demonstrations: 32

“Working with Kilo for the past 8 years has been the highlight of my career. I will truly miss having him at my side every day,” said Silgjord. “There is a level of loyalty and a bond built between us that no human partner could replicate. I am extremely honored to have served our community in this capacity, and humbled by the support of our citizens for Kilo and for our K-9 program.”

The sheriff’s office says the decision to retire Kilo came in recent months when he began showing signs of age-related medical concerns.

The sheriff’s office will begin the process soon to purchase and train a new K-9.