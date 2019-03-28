Superior City Council Candidates Participate in Forum

Councilors Jack Sweeney and Craig Sutherland, and council candidate Tom Wondolkowski attended

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Explore Superior held a public forum tonight at the Superior Public Library involving three contested candidates for Superior City Council seats.

Two current councilors, Jack Sweeney and Craig Sutherland, and one prospective councilor, Tom Woldolkowski, participated in the forum.

The 4th Council District is much of Superior’s East End.

Jack Sweeney has represented that area since 2013.

His reelection is being challenged by Superior School Board member, Laura Gapske, who was not at the forum.

If reelected, Sweeney says he wants to focus on the high rate city employees are hospitalized, and on finding a new leader for Superior public golf courses.

“There are a number of things in my opinion we haven’t finished,” said Sweeney. “I still have a passion for the city of Superior, I think I have the qualifications, I got the experience, I have the energy, so I’m ready to go.”

In the 2nd District, which includes part of the East End and the city’s Allouez and Itasca neighborhoods, Tom Wondolkowski is running against incumbent Councilor Jenny Van Sickle, who was also not at the forum.

Wondolkowski says, if elected, he would focus on continuing to improve downtown, and would work to better use the city’s outdoor space.

“We’ve got some community resources, natural resources, Wisconsin Point, city forests that are really underutilized and I think if we do a better job of promoting them, particularly Wisconsin Point, we can bring in tourism and also make things better for our local residents,” said Wondolkowski.

Also at the forum was incumbent 8th District Councilor Craig Sutherland. He’s running for reelection against challenger Matt Osterlund.

Three other city councilors are running for reelection unopposed.

The election will happen Tuesday, April 2nd.