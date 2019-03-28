UMD’s Hunter Shepard Named Top-5 Finalist for Mike Richter Award

The junior goaltender has been the cornerstone of the Bulldogs' run to the NCAA tournament.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD junior goalie Hunter Shepard was named one of the top five finalists for the 2019 Mike Richter Award, given to the best goaltender in Division I men’s hockey.

The 2018-19 NCHC Goaltender of the Year currently ranks sixth nationally in goals against average (1.87), tied for second in wins (25) and third in shutouts (6). Shepard is also one of just six goaltenders in all of Division I who has played and started in all of his team’s games this season.

The Cohasset, MN native is the second Bulldog to be named a Mike Richter Top 5 finalist, joining then-freshman Hunter Miska back in 2017.