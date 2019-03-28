Volunteers Make Quilts for a Good Cause at annual Quilt-A-Thon

About 50 quilts were sewn with donated fabric from local craft supply stores.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Several volunteers spent the day making quilts for the annual Quilt– a– Thon to help those in need.

About 50 quilts were sewn with donated fabric from local craft supply stores.

The finished quilts will go to hospitals and shelters to support children in crisis.

Volunteers have been cranking out quilts at the Mariner Business Center since 1997.

The organizer says it’s great to help the less fortunate.

“There’s still people out there doing good things,” said Sue Hendrickson.

“We all don’t have a chance to touch a family, but this way we can make the quilts and someone else will make sure someone who is in need can use them,” Hendrickson continues.

About 20 people volunteer every year to make quilts.