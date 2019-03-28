WHEDA Hosts Homebuying Forum for Realtors

Share new programs, tips and tricks to help those looking for a home.

SUPERIOR, Minn.- For first-time homebuyers and homebuyers needing assistance in Wisconsin, finding the right property can be difficult, according to the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

So WHEDA and North Shore Bank of Commerce at V.I.P. Pizza in Superior to discuss programs to help buyers broaden their horizons.

Among the new services they have a financing option where first-time homebuyers can finance both the purchase and renovation of the home at once.

“The guests today are all realtors, so hopefully maybe some houses that have been sitting on the market that need improvements will be able, they’ll be able to sell through this program,” said Marni Christensen, Mortgage Loan Originator with North Shore Bank.

According to Nicole Kane of WHEDA, who presented at the forum, homebuyers should always meet with someone from their bank to discuss their credit and budget, and fully understand how much they’ll save buying v.s. renting, before making a purchase.