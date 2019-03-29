Update: Missing Brookston man Located in Southern Texas

UPDATE: BROOKSTON, Minn. – Authorities say missing person, Bob Rabbers, was located Friday in southern Texas near the Mexico border.

Rabbers told police that he is “safe and well.”

Rabbers had been missing since February 1 and was last seen leaving his home in Brookston.

BROOKSTON, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 57-year-old Brookston man.

Robert “Bob” Rabbers was last seen on February 1 leaving his home in Brookston.

Rabbers was last seen driving a gold colored 2004 Kia Sorento with Florida temporary dealer plate CIY4185, or possibly a MN license plate ABD-197.

If anyone has information about Rabbers whereabouts you are asked to call the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 218-336-4350.