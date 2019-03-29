Bailey Builds Opens New Vacation Rental and Marketplace

West Duluth has triple threat open doors on Friday

DULUTH, Minn.- ‘Bailey Builds’ in West Duluth is now a triple threat functioning as a wood shop studio, storefront, and vacation rental.

The old Texaco Gas Station is now know as ‘Bailey Builds and Friends’. Although it may be a unique place to come to in Duluth, they stressed how important shopping local is.

Anna Bailey, co-owner of ‘Bailey Builds and Friends’ said “when you swipe your card here, your money is going back into the pockets of people who live here, work here, love our city and are invested long term”.

‘Bailey Builds and Friends’ is open Friday and Saturday and is located at 5727 Grand Avenue.