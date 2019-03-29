Bluegrass Festival Continues Into Weekend

The Raddisson in Duluth is hosting the event full of great toe-taping jams

DULUTH, Minn.- A weekend long cabin fever reliever event from Minnesota bluegrass continued today with stage shows at the Radisson in Duluth.

Dances, workshops, theme jams, and open mic sessions are all happening while impromptu jam sessions break out constantly. Different groups of bluegrass players gather in circles and play until their heart’s content.

Matt Johnson, an event manager, said “what a lot of people do is just get together with their instruments and make music together and that’s one of the beautiful things about this community that we have going on is people love to do that”.

The event concludes Sunday with shows and jam sessions beginning at 10 a.m.