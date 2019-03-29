Body Found in Cloquet

Man's body discovered on the 700-block of Poplar Avenue

CLOQUET, Minn. – A man’s body was discovered in a backyard on the 700-block of Poplar Avenue in Cloquet.

According to Cloquet Police they responded to a call at about 2 p.m. reporting someone lying on the ground in a yard.

Upon arrival, officers found what appeared to be the body of a man on his back in the snow in a semi-wooded backyard. Officers determined the man was deceased at the scene.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office is currently investigating to determine the cause of death and the identity of the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Commander Derek Randall at 218.879.1247 or the Police Department’s tip line by texting the word TIP CLOQUETPD followed by your tip to 888777. Anonymous messages may be left if desired.