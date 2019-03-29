Duluth Children’s Museum Purchases Former Lincoln Park Cafe

It is believed it will take about $1 million to finance major renovations of the new building.

DULUTH, Minn. – In recent years, Lincoln park has developed into to a promising neighborhood with new businesses on the rise.

Now Duluth’s Children’s Museum could be headed for this booming part of the city.

Last week, Duluth Children’s Museum purchased the Lincoln Park Café on West Superior Street for more than $300,000.

The museum currently leases space from Clyde Iron Works.

CEO Cameron Kruger says owning this building is a great opportunity to begin the idea of expansion.

“Owning is a great next step for us,” said CEO Cameron Kruger.

“Honestly, a lot of momentum is going on in that community there, we believe the Duluth Children’s Museum has a place there,” Kruger continues.

Kruger says it will take a lot of community support to really get the ball rolling.

One Lincoln Park store owner, welcomes the possibility of this new addition.

“We’re really excited,” said Joel Baird, owner of Two Loons in Lincoln Park.

“We will miss the Lincoln Park Café, but I think the addition of the Children’s Museum is really going to enhance what the Lincoln Park Area offers,” Baird continues.

In the meantime, the Duluth Children’s Museum will use the new location for office and storage space until future plans are determined.

