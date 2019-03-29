Duluth Man Honors Vietnam Veterans at Memorial

March 29 is National Vietnam Veteran's Day.

DULUTH, Minn.- March 29 is National Vietnam Veterans Day- a way to thank our nation’s Vietnam veterans for their service.

But one Duluth man was sad to see the lack of events honoring service–members.

Dave Boe is a 20 year veteran with the army and national guard. Realizing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the Lakewalk was blocked off because of construction, he decided to recognize the day and its veterans on his own, something he used to do every time he passed a memorial.

Boe says he feels a connection to every name on the wall which is why it was important to pay his respects today.

“The city and the people who are committed built this wall and built the other memorials to allow people like myself and others to come here and just say thank you or at least remember what they have done and what they sacrificed,” Boe said.

Boe hopes to see the Lakewalk fixed before Summer so people can visit the memorial and read the names as they walk along the shore.

He feels that everyone can connect to the memorial even if they aren’t veterans themselves.