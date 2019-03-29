Endorsement Controversy Involving Superior Mayor Jim Paine, Council Candidates

SUPERIOR, Wis. — There are growing concerns among some Superior city leaders — inside and outside the council chambers — involving Mayor Jim Paine’s decision to publicly endorse three council candidates in a political ad that’s running on both television and social media before Tuesday’s election.

As FOX 21’s Dan Hanger reports, one of those endorsed candidates is an incumbent city councilor whose relationship with the mayor is now being called into question.

On the condition their names not being released, the majority of the Superior City Council — seven who returned our calls — confirm to FOX 21 they are “very concerned” or “bothered” by Mayor Jim Paine’s endorsement ad for council candidates, especially involving incumbent 2nd District Councilor Jenny Van Sickle.

“I’m supporting these hard-working young leaders because they’re willing to do the toughest thing in politics — fight for you,” Mayor Jim Paine says in the 45-second ad also posted on Paine’s mayoral Facebook page.

The ad endorses three candidates for council: incumbent Jenny Van Sickle and newcomers Matt Osterlund and Laura Gapske.

“I’m Jim Paine and I’m asking you to stand with us April 2nd and build a city that works for everyone,” Paine continues to say in the ad.

But some councilors, like Brent Fennessey of Dist. 5, say mayors should never endorse candidates running against current councilors.

“Personally, I don’t like it. I think it sends the wrong message to the current council. Right now there’s a fairly unhealthy divide on the council and this does nothing to mend that divide. It just further perpetuates the division,” Fennessey said.

Incumbent Councilor Craig Sutherland, of the 8th District, who’s running against Paine-endorsed Matt Osterlund, says the mayor’s actions during the election have crossed the line.

“This election to me has gotten very dirty with the mayor’s political ad out there asking supporters to support my opponent, I should say, and he’s going around door knocking in the 8th District with people who have my signs even — going up to their door. It’s very distasteful,” Sutherland said.

But Mayor Paine, who is running unopposed in his own re-election, does not feel the same way and says he’s doing nothing wrong and nothing illegal.

“I was thrilled at the overwhelmingly positive response I received for my support of Matt Osterlund, Laura Gapske, and Jenny Van Sickle. The hundreds of positive reaction and 87 shares on Facebook are only matched by the enthusiasm we are seeing for these candidates as we speak to voters. While a small number of the supporters of the other candidates were obviously disappointed, and as much as I respect their opinion, local elections are simply too important to sit on the sidelines. We have important work to do in the coming years and I will need strong allies willing to challenge the status quo and push for real change in our City. I look forward to working with the next City Council in the coming year,” Paine said in a statement to FOX 21.

District 7 Councilor Ruth Ludwig is the one councilor who went on the record to support Paine.

“Any smart elected official, whether it be President, Governor, or Mayor has a vision for where they want to steer the country, state, or city. Historically these elected officials have endorsed and even campaigned for others whom they feel support that vision. I don’t believe Mayor Paine is wrong for doing the same-he has a vision for moving Superior forward and has chosen to endorse council candidates whom he feels will best help him and the city reach that goal,” Ludwig said.

Meanwhile, the debate around Paine’s political ad becomes even more personal with the endorsement of 2nd District Councilor Jenny Van Sickle.

All seven councilors who returned calls for this story say it’s known throughout City Hall and in political circles outside of City Hall that Mayor Paine is in a relationship with Councilor Van Sickle and they think the Mayor’s endorsement of her in the political ad is a serious ethical issue without Paine publicly acknowledging the relationship.

None of the councilors would go on camera or wanted to be named, but one councilor writes on the condition of anonymity:

“I don’t believe the Mayor should have encouraged, endorsed, or even supported 2 people running against incumbent councilors. The 3rd, Jenny, is a mutual friend but may be the most important due to the possible persuasion of thinking and access to each other when Jim May be looking for a vote one way or another. This also was partisan. While a member of the same party, this type of campaigning doesn’t belong in Superior politics.”

And even a person who claims to be Mayor Paine’s friend and continued political supporter agrees.

“Whether a relationship exists or doesn’t exist, does not put either Mayor Paine or Council Member Van Sickle in any compromising position other than politically. They can simply state “yes” or “no” to the matter. Mayor Paine making the endorsement moved the public’s right to know the answer to that question from being a personal matter to a public matter. I can tell you that this sentiment is pretty mainstream in Superior right now and exits with a broad spectrum of people, many who typically have been and still are supporters of Mayor Paine,” the friend wrote on the condition of anonymity.

As for Mayor Paine’s response, he would not confirm or deny the relationship to FOX 21 saying he does not talk about his personal life.

As for Van Sickle, she e-mailed the following statement:

“Mr. Hanger: In Social Work we abide by a strict code of ethics. I’m proud of my education and professional expectations. It’s my hope you’ll find a moment to reflect on your own code of ethics. Your request is disappointing and bears no merit. This is not news. This is not journalism, and when you chase the affection of vindictive motive, you’re using your station to lower the standards of the Twin Ports,” Van Sickle said.

Cindy Rugeley, an associate professor and department head of political science at UMD, Mayor Paine’s endorsement campaign does not involve legalities or ethics.

However…

“What this ultimately does — the fact that he is weighing in on every contested race — is it certainly leaves the impression that he wants a council that’s going to rubber stamp everything that he wants, and that’s not healthy,” Dr. Rugeley said. “If these candidates don’t win, what is going to be their working relationship with the mayor?”

And as for the issue of a mayor having an intimate relationship with a councilor, Dr. Rugeley says again… there’s nothing illegal about it. It all comes down to transparency, perception and whether it causes divisions that could affect governing.

“It’s not because it’s gossip or is seedy or it’s National-Enquire-type tabloid material, it’s because constituents might have questions,” Dr. Rugeley said. “I mean, my council member is the swing vote, is my council member going to vote what I want, or is my council member working for the mayor on this one? Is there some kind of — does her personal relationship play into this?”

Mayor Paine did ask us for FOX 21 to hold this story until after Election Day and said the story could unfairly influence voters. This, as critics of Paine’s endorsement ad told us his ad could influence voters as well.

Contested Races:

Dist. 2:

Jenny Van Sickle (I)

Tom Wondolkowski

Dist. 4:

Jack Sweeney (I)

Laura Gapske

Dist. 8:

Craig Sutherland (I)

Matt Osterlund

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2nd. Click here for Election Day information.