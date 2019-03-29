Familiar Faces Running Offense, Defense for UMD Football Team

Chase Vogler and Trey Dill are the new offensive and defensive coordinators for the UMD football team.

DULUTH, Minn. – When it comes to college athletics, change is inevitable. After a very successful season, the Bulldogs went through some big changes with their offensive and defensive coordinators. But the changes weren’t as drastic as you think.

This past off-season, UMD head coach Curt Wiese announced that Chase Vogler and Trey Dill will be the Bulldogs’ new offensive and defensive coordinators. And both are excited for the start of spring practice.

“I think the longest part of the year is from the day the season ends until spring ball starts just because you’re focused on recruiting and then all the guys are focused on the weight room and their speed and stuff like that. It’s always good to get back out here,” said Vogler.

“We’ve been cooped up with off-season workouts, running, lifting and all that stuff. We finally get outside to get enjoy the nice weather. We’ve got a really good start to the spring so we’re just excited to be outside,” Dill said.

Dill was named DC after longtime defensive coordinator John Steger was promoted to associate head coach.

“With Trey and John, it’s the best of both worlds. John has an opportunity to watch Trey grow as a defensive coordinator and Trey now has John, who is extremely experienced and is as good as anybody in the country, to lean upon,” said Wiese.

“To follow a legend like John, what we’ve been doing is, since I’ve been here for a while now, and we’re really trying to just continue what we’ve had laid the groundwork for in the past few years,” Dill said.

Vogler takes over for Noah Pauley who left for North Dakota State. Coach Wiese says it was a no–brainer bringing Vogler back to UMD where he helped the Bulldogs win one of their two national titles.

“Chase Vogler walks into this program with a lot of respect right off the bat, just for what he did as a student-athlete here. It helps when you bring a guy in that’s familiar with our offense and has some experience away from the program to be able to build upon what we have,” said Wiese.

“We just basically want to put our guys in the best position to win. They’ve been awesome. They’ve been very coachable. It’s been a lot of good competition so far,” Vogler said.

And through all these changes Coach Wiese says the onus will be on the players to live up to the expectations of UMD football.