Food Trucks Will Soon Hit the Streets of Duluth

The Rambler will add a few new gluten free and vegan options.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lunch will soon get better for all Northlanders.

Its almost time for food trucks to start roaming the streets of Duluth.

The Rambler, fresh out of storage, is getting some remodeling done.

The food truck plans to return with their fan favorites, but will also add a few new gluten free and vegan options.

Now after the season change, staff couldn’t be more ready to get back to work.

“We wait kind of all winter and go through the winter blues. To be able to get the truck out again, its spring. Its here, its fun,” said Office Manager Kelsey Auran.

The Rambler staff say they are also planning to be serving up treats at the Homegrown Music Festival starting on April 28th through May 5th.