Fresh Sashimi Spring Tacos

Cooking Connection: Fresh Sashimi Tacos with New Scenic Cafe

In this weeks Cooking Connection we are with New Scenic Cafe, celebrating their 20th anniversary with Sashimi Tacos!

SASHIMI TUNA TACOS:

yield: 2 servings (4 tacos each)

INGREDIENTS:

Wonton Shells:

3 – 4 C canola oil

8 each wonton wrappers !

Tuna:

6 oz sashimi grade ahi tuna !

Thai Peanut Slaw:

1 C red cabbage (shredded)

2 C green cabbage (shredded)

1 C napa cabbage (shredded)

1/2 C carrot (shredded)

1/2 C cilantro (chopped coarsely)

1/2 C Thai peanut slaw dressing

(see next page) !

OTHER:

1 each ripe avocado

8 sprigs fresh cilantro

2 T sesame soy sauce

(see next page)

2 T pickled ginger

2 t wasabi paste

Method: !

WONTON SHELLS:

You can find baskets specifically made for frying taco shells, but to

use them requires a large pot of oil, so they’re best for large

commercial fryers. At home, fry the shells one at a time in a small

pot, and then form them over an object that will hold their shape.

A clean wooden dowel or metal rod about 1 inch in diameter

works well. !

In a small pot, heat the canola oil to 325 degrees. Carefully lay one

wonton flat on the surface of the oil, let it fry for a few seconds,

and then use a pair of metal tongs to flip it over for another few

seconds, until it is very light brown. Pull the wonton out after a

total of 8 or 9 seconds. !

Quickly lay the wonton at an angle on the dowel or rod, and push

the corners down while it is still hot and supple, to form an upsidedown

triangular taco shape. After it has cooled, it will be crisp,

and you can remove it from the rod. Repeat this process with the

remaining shells, being sure to check the temperature of the oil

before you fry each wonton. !

TUNA:

A seasoned, oiled cast-iron pan works great for the tuna, or you

can coat a small sauté pan with about a teaspoon of canola oil.

Heat the pan to smoking hot, lay the tuna in the pan, and sear it

for 10 seconds. Flip it, and sear the other side for another 10

seconds. Remove the tuna from the pan, and use a very sharp

knife to slice the tuna as thinly as you can, across the grain. !

Thai Peanut Slaw:

Combine the cabbage, carrot, cilantro, and Thai slaw dressing in a

bowl, and mix evenly. !

OTHER:

Split the avocado in half, remove the pit, scoop out the flesh, and

slice it thinly. Divide the tuna and avocado slices evenly among

the shells, and line up four tacos on each of two serving plates. !

Place the slaw in a mound alongside the tacos and garnish it with

fresh cilantro sprigs. Pour a bit of sesame soy sauce over each taco

and serve with sides of pickled ginger and wasabi paste.

THAI PEANUT SLAW DRESSING:

8 oz smooth peanut butter

1 T sesame oil

3 T brown sugar

1/2 C granulated sugar

1 1/2 T Sriracha hot sauce

1 T soy sauce

1 1/2 C rice vinegar

4 T honey

1 1/2 T fresh ginger root (peeled & minced)

1 1/2 T garlic (minced)

1/3 C canned coconut milk

1/2 C apple cider

1/2 t ground cumin

1/2 T kosher salt

1/2 C vegetable base

1 bunch fresh cilantro (chopped finely)

METHOD:

In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the cilantro,

and whisk them together. Purée the mixture in a blender, in

batches, until it is smooth, pouring each batch as you finish it into

a covered storage container. Stir the finely-chopped cilantro into

the dressing, and use the dressing immediately or store it in the

refrigerator.

SESAME SOY SAUCE:

1/4 C sesame seeds

1 T fresh ginger root

(peeled & grated)

2 C soy sauce

1 T sesame oil

1/4 C fish sauce

1/4 T crushed red pepper flakes

2 T honey

1/2 C water

METHOD:

Toast the sesame seeds lightly in a small sauté pan over low heat,

and remove them from the heat to cool. Then put the toasted

seeds and all of the other ingredients in a large mixing bowl, and

whisk them together thoroughly. Store any unused sauce in a

covered container in the refrigerator

LOCATION:

5461 north shore drive

Duluth, MN 55804

2 1 8 – 5 2 5 – 6 2 7 4

newsceniccafe.com