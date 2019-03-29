Get Rid of the Old and Welcome the New at Electric Fetus Used Music Buying Bonanza

DULUTH, Minn. – calling all music lovers Electric Fetus in Duluth is hoping to buy anyone’s unwanted vinyl and CDs for the annual Used Music Buying Bonanza.

Now until April 7th, music lovers can sell their used items for cash.

Electric Fetus will offer an extra 50% on top of the cash value for anyone who chooses to take a store credit instead of cash.

The store says they have seen an increase in vinyl sales in recent years, so the buying bonanza is a good time to get rid of the old and welcome the new.

“I see a lot of younger kids coming in browsing records like I used to years and years ago. So its good to see. It makes the experience more personal,” said store clerk Cristiano Migliore.

Coming up on April 13th, Electric Fetus will be celebrating Record Store Day…

The store is located on East Superior Street.