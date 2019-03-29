Jersey Mike’s Gives Back

The store donated 100 percent of their profits nationwide to charities on Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jersey Mike’s here in Duluth and all over the country donated 100 percent of their proceeds to charities.

Duluth’s location is giving back by donating their proceeds to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Minnesota which will benefit one local teen and is bringing in hungry people from all over to get in on the month of giving.

“Big businesses like this obviously make money but it’s great to always be supportive of them when they’re supporting causes like especially leukemia or anything that has to do with raising money for people in need,” said Paige Thomas, a student at UWS.

The company expects to generate more than $6 million today across the country.

Jersey Mike’s is located at 905 West Central Entrance.