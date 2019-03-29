New Mexican Restaurant Will Take Over the Former City’s 58th Street Diner

The restaurant could open by early June.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Coming soon, La Tequila Mexican Restaurant will eventually replace City’s 58th Street diner in Superior.

The diner closed its doors back in January…

The owner of El Tequila in Hayward confirmed to fox 21, they recently acquired a lease to take over the former restaurant…

The owner says he has plans to begin renovations as soon as possible.

He is aiming to be open for business by early June.