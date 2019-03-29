Trump Switches Gears on Great Lakes Cleanup

Trump Plans to Provide $300 Million for the Program

(AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is announcing that he will fully fund the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative after his administration proposed a 90 percent spending cut.

Trump is telling supporters at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that he will be providing $300 million for the cleanup program, framing the announcement as “breaking news.”

Trump says “it’s time,” though it’s unclear what he means.

Trump’s 2020 budget offered just $30 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which receives $300 million most years to remove toxic pollution, prevent algae blooms and species invasions and restore wildlife habitat.

Governors of five states had warned the move would cost jobs, hurt tourism and jeopardize public health.

Trump says he “supports the Great Lakes,” noting “they’re big” and “very deep.”