Wine & Dine to Support Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank

The 25th Annual Taste at Fitger's is Happening Friday, March 29, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders have the opportunity to feast for a good cause Friday, March 29 at the Fitger’s Complex in Duluth.

The 25th annual Taste at Fitger’s will be happening from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. throughout three levels of the building.

The area’s finest local restaurants and beverage vendors will be serving their tastiest culinary masterpieces, beers and most exquisite wines.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

Tickets are available by calling (218) 722-8826 or toll free at 1-888-FITGERS, in person at the Fitger’s Inn front desk, or purchase tickets on-line buy clicking here.