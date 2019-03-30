Duluth’s First Mobile Market in Chester Bowl

Four food trucks gather in Chester Bowl.
Arman Rahman,

DULUTH, Minn.- Those admiring the nature at Chester Bowl could also pick up some locally made goodies at the first ever Duluth Mobile Market.

“It really means a lot to individuals and businesses to have people come out and support, and bring out the best of Duluth,” said Sara Clifton, co-owner of Makers Mercantile.

Visitors could shop food from local food trucks, browse handcrafted items, and even take a dip in a locally–owned mobile sauna.

