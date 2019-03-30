Fish and Game Show Reels in Outdoorsmen

Lots of camouflage was on hand at the event hosted by the fish and game league of Douglas County.

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual fish and game show is happening this weekend at Wessman Arena in Superior.

Every year it draws thousands of people and dozens of vendors who have a love for being outdoors.

One vendor tells us he wants to pass that love on to younger generations.

“We want to get them out into the outdoors, teach them hunting ethics, teach them to enjoy the outdoors, it’s not always about killing the turkey itself but it’s about getting them out in the spring when things are coming to life,” said Daniel Schafter of the Gitchee Gumme Chapter of the