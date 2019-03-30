Hillside Toasty’s Location Closes

Employees moved to downtown location.

DULUTH, Minn.- As of Monday the Toasty’s Sandwich Shop on East Ninth Street closed because of structural problems in the building.

In one area, the foundation is even caving in.

The owner of Toasty’s said the closure was a blessing in disguise for their downtown location.

“The employees all came down to our location downtown here, so we’ve been looking forward to a much larger expanded menu out of this location,” said Thomas Hagen. “We have much more firepower and ability to cook.”

He says he doesn’t plan on reopening the hillside location now.

Toasty’s is focused on bringing more dinner and alcohol options to the downtown shop.