Local Artist Uses Art to Share Stories of Those Experiencing Homelessness

The projection event is called "So Much More: From Me to You."

DULUTH, Minn.- This weekend projected images can be seen under the I–35 overpass across from Pier B resort in Duluth. The projection event, organized by a local artist, is a way to share the stories of people experiencing homelessness in the Duluth area.

Passerby’s may be distracted by the floating heads projected under I–35.

“The hope in presenting it in this space, in an outdoor space is to invite reflection and to encourage understanding,” artist Drew Anderson said.

The project, titled ‘So Much More: From Me to You” is so much more than just a work of art.

Each projection shares a story told by a single person- from those who are disabled to those who suffer from things like alcoholism. All of them from the area and all of them having experienced homelessness or are homeless right now.

“One thing that sort of popped up as a connection between all of them… They invite people to have more of an open mind,” Anderson said.

Knowing these people personally, Anderson wanted to share their stories to start a conversation among Duluthians.

When he found out that the area under I-35 called ‘Grafitti Graveyard’ was once a hub for the homeless, he knew it was the perfect place to share their stories. Hopeful people would ask questions and see their homeless neighbors aren’t so different from them after all.

“If you understand somebody… It’s easy to love a person,” Anderson said.